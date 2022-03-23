SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SECTION OF THE PGA OF AMERICA NAMES LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL ITS OFFICIAL ONLINE EDUCATION PARTNER

For Youth Golfers Looking to Improve Their Game, Laurel Springs' Popular Online, Asynchronous Learning Model Allows Student-Athletes the Flexibility to Train and Receive a Proven Private School Education

ONTARIO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Section of the PGA of America is excited to announce Laurel Springs School as its official online education partner.

As part of the agreement, the leading K–12 online private school will have a presence on-site at various SCPGA events in 2022 and through digital mediums, raising awareness of its proven asynchronous learning model for youth golfers who are looking to take their game to the next level.

Laurel Springs has a 30-plus year incomparable track record of successful alumni including collegiate and professional golfers, Olympians, performing artists, professional athletes in all sports, and accelerated learners.

"Our partnership with Laurel Springs School creates a unique opportunity to help our membership set exceptional educational goals through a flexible online approach. Their diverse curriculum is designed to accommodate schedules that foster interests and passions that extend beyond the classroom such as the game of golf," said SCPGA Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Gatch, PGA.

"There are more than 180,000 kids between 12 to 18 years of age, golfing competitively more than two times per week", said Laurel Springs School President, Arra Yeganian. "Through our proven, self-paced, mastery-based educational model, we provide young people the flexibility to pursue their interests and passions. The Laurel Springs model allows student athletes to train, travel, and compete at the highest level, while receiving a top-tier college-preparatory education."

Laurel Springs' Class of 2021 graduates were accepted to 59 percent of NCAA Division I Schools. Ranked by Newsweek in 2021 as one of the best online private schools in America, Laurel Springs' academic experiences help pave each student's learning path and pace.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PGA

The Southern California Section was established in 1924, and today, is comprised of more than 1,700 golf Professionals working at over 500 facilities within the Section. The mission of the Southern California Section (SCPGA) is that Purpose of the PGA of America, to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. The SCPGA provides competitive playing opportunities, educational seminars, and growth of the game initiatives, within a geographic area that stretches from San Luis Obispo to the Tijuana Border, and from the Pacific Ocean to the Nevada and Arizona borders.

ABOUT LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL

Laurel Springs School has offered accredited private online K-12 and postgraduate academic programs since its establishment in 1991. Laurel Springs values and encourages student individuality and recognizes the need to aid them in aligning their passions and pursuits with their academic aspirations. By providing expert faculty to teach more than 200 college prep courses paired with a student-driven personalization for academic design and vibrant student life of over 30 clubs and activities, Laurel Springs fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence within each student. On average, students attending Laurel Springs earn higher than the national average scores on the SAT and ACT, which has led to acceptance to the top colleges and universities. Of the more than 4,500 graduates from over 100 countries, Laurel Springs alumni can be found leading today's business, education, athletics, and entertainment industries. Learn more at www.laurelsprings.com

