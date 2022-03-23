Snyder Heating & Cooling and R&R Electric Join Forces

Longtime Leaders to Deliver a Streamlined Homeowner Customer Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric, a premier provider of home services in North Florida, has partnered with R&R Electric of North Florida, a leading electrical services company. Founded in 1982, R&R Electric delivers an array of services, including new installation, wiring upgrades, safety inspections and lighting.

Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric (PRNewswire)

R & R Electric's leading electrical services combined with the experience and reputation of Snyder, serving the Jacksonville area since 1973, will allow the expanded company to offer a one-stop-shop for Northeast Florida homeowners seeking quality heating & cooling, electrical and plumbing repairs or upgrades from the region's top specialists.

"The joining of Snyder and R&R Electric will create a single point of contact for our customers to efficiently address a variety of needs," said Brad Kelly, President, Snyder. "The power of bringing together two dynamic teams means we'll collectively be able to provide a better experience for each of our clients."

Snyder has built its reputation by delivering exceptional service through a team of highly trained HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians. The company's continuous training program is designed to equip technicians with the latest tools and knowledge needed to deliver high-quality solutions designed to keep customers comfortable.

As Snyder expands its services in the residential market, employment opportunities are created. Leadership roles were also expanded, and long-time employees were promoted to lead new divisions.

According to Kelly, Brian Sallette of R&R Electric will lead the combined electric division. "The entire Snyder team looks forward to working with Brian and his team to serve our combined customer base," he said. "These are exciting times for our employees and customers. This felt like the right partnership because of our similar cultures," said Brian Sallette.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snyder