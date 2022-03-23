AdminaHealth® Announces Dennis Reaves as Senior Director of Software Engineering

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, announced Dennis Reaves as Senior Director of Software Engineering. Dennis joins the leadership team at AdminaHealth and reports to CEO and Founding Member Robert A. Bull. In his role overseeing AdminaHealth's rapidly expanding Research and Development, Reaves will manage multiple cross-functional teams and set and drive big picture strategy.

"We are excited to have Dennis at the helm directing the Research and Development of our industry-recognized SaaS premium billing platform," said Bull. "As a technology leader and innovator for over 35 years, Dennis brings his impressive talents to measure and improve process efficiency and effectiveness, and institute new client-centric features to take our technology to the next level."

Reaves brings a diverse career developing cutting-edge technology solutions. Most recently, he was responsible for building innovative wellness tools to support substance abuse treatment for opioid addiction. Reaves also led a business unit delivering innovative labeling software to eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Outside the health sector, he co-founded Storm Exchange, the first financial company to offer weather derivatives to the financial markets that mitigated weather risk across all verticals, led a team to build micro-payment solutions for small value purchases on the internet, and oversaw the technology team that built the platform for powering a global logistics outsourcing company focused on large chemical companies.

"My extensive hands-on experience in healthcare, financial markets, and payments has prepared me for this role at AdminaHealth," said Dennis. "The world of benefit-cost management is becoming more and more data-driven, and I look forward to evolving AdminaHealth's industry-leading premium billing and reconciliation platform. Our clients need an effective way to manage their large and disparate benefits data in a single, easy-to-navigate solution. My cumulative experience aligns perfectly with AdminaHealth's forward-thinking approach."

