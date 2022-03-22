SPX FLOW's Award-Winning Dryer Takes Valued Customer POSCO One Step Closer to Its Energy Goal

The PCM Combination Dryer cuts energy usage by 83% and use is expanding throughout South Korean steel industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is proud that the use of its award-winning PCM Combination Dryer, which cuts energy usage by 83 percent, is expanding throughout POSCO Group facilities in Korea, a leader of the steel-making industry.

The PCM Combination dryer stands for phase change material. The patented technology uses phase change material up to 52.1 m3/min capacity per single unit with unlimited capacity by modular design. It produces super-dried air (up to -100 °C dew point @ ATM) while using very little energy.

Other dryers typically produce air with a dew point around -40°C, which is sufficient for many manufacturers. However, POSCO approached SPX FLOW's team of solution makers for something to help with the more than 200 dryers across their facilities and to reach their goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

"The SPX FLOW team in Korea is very pleased with how far we've come together with POSCO," said Kyung-gyu Lee, SPX FLOW's key account manager. "Our relationship has grown tremendously — starting as primarily an air dryer supplier to one as the sole energy-saving project partner. We're working hard together to help them achieve their goals."

The innovative technology uses a refrigerated dryer to first remove 75% of the water vapor, then its combined desiccant dryer finishes off the remaining 25%. So instead of two dryers working harder independently, it leverages both collectively — resulting in less energy waste and dryer air.

The PCM Combination Dryer won the prestigious Jang Yeong-sil Award in 2018, a recognition from the South Korean government in honor of its namesake. Jang Yeong-sil was a Korean engineer, scientist and inventor during the Joseon dynasty (1392–1897).

"The initial purpose of installing PCM Combination dryers was energy savings, but the dew point, which indicates the quality of the compressed air, has also been greatly improved," said Gilup Cha, senior POSCO Certified Professional. "Our plant manager appreciates this new dryer. It helps extend the lifespan of the factory equipment. In addition to energy savings, management has become simpler since downstream air dryers are no longer needed."

