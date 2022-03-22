For a Limited Time, Amtrak Offers USA Rail Pass for $399

Customers can now tour the country for less than $40 per ride

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through March 29, Amtrak's USA Rail Pass is available for just $399, a savings of $100 off the regular $499 price. Customers taking advantage of this special offer will pay less than $40 per ride for ten travel segments over 30 days. Offering an affordable way to take a multi-segment train journey on an adventure across America, the USA Rail Pass allows customers to see the country and explore sights at many of Amtrak's 500 destinations.

The perfect option for those who are craving adventure or want to spend weekends away from home, the USA Rail Pass makes traveling from town-to-town and across the country easy. Individuals looking to discover hidden gems or visit friends in the next city over, can leverage the USA Rail Pass to access more getaways. Customers can purchase the USA Rail Pass on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app and immediately start to build their itinerary. By leveraging the app, customers can access their tickets, check train status, and get boarding information prior to departure.

The USA Rail Pass offers up to 10 segments of travel within a 30-day period—beginning with the customer's first trip—and is valid for use within 120 days of pass purchase. A travel segment occurs when a customer boards and disembarks one of Amtrak's scheduled services. If the trip involves making a connection, customers will use two segments of the pass.

The USA Rail Pass is available for travel in Coach class—featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom, and no middle seat. Upgrades to Business Class and private room accommodations are not available. Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass following travel on the first segment. Additional restrictions, terms and conditions apply. Learn more at Amtrak.com/USARailPass.

