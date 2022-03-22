Kathryn Towns Joins HCI Equity Partners' Executive Partner Group

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI") announced today that Kathryn Towns has joined the HCI Executive Partner group. Ms. Towns will advise on marketing, branding and communication strategies throughout the entire HCI portfolio. HCI is a lower middle market private equity firm that partners with family and founder-owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies.

Previously, Ms. Towns worked with former HCI portfolio company, Delaney Hardware, where she effectively executed a rebrand transformation as well as established the e-commerce channel strategy and partnerships which resulted in market recognition, growth goal achievement and successful exit strategy. Her experience also includes a 10-year tenure at a Robert Bosch subsidiary, Freud America, where she spearheaded marketing efforts and developed the in-house marketing team to achieve annual double-digit growth as well as successful product category and market expansion. She earned a B.A. from Georgia State University and holds a Yellow Belt from the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

HCI Managing Partner Dan Dickinson said "We are delighted to add Kathryn to the HCI Executive Partner Group. We have seen what she can accomplish during our prior working relationship and welcome her back to the HCI family. Kathryn's depth of experience in marketing and communications, in a variety of business models and family-owned businesses, will make her a valuable and immediate resource to our portfolio."

"HCI is unlike other private equity firms," said Kathryn Towns. "They uniquely approach each investment with a growth-driven mentoring mentality while demonstrating respect for the portfolio company employees' contributions and culture. That was the reason I wanted to work with the HCI team again and bring my marketing capabilities to the rest of the portfolio."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contacts:

Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI

kclute@hciequity.com

Lambert

Lisa Baker, lbaker@lambert.com

or

Darby Dame, ddame@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners