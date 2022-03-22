Houston, Atlanta, Dallas are Top Markets for Single-Family Home Rentals, according to Dwellsy.com

In February, Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas led the country as the only markets with more than 10,000 available single-family homes for rent

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID pandemic continues, so does the allure of single-family rentals. New analysis from Dwellsy.com highlights the largest markets with the most available single-family home rentals.

"Single-family rentals account for approximately 1 out of 3 rentals in the U.S., but have rarely gotten the attention they deserve," said Jonas Bordo, CEO & Co-Founder of Dwellsy. "Dwellsy is the first and only rental housing marketplace to have a significant inventory of available single-family rentals, so we're pleased to launch dedicated tracking of this unique market."

In the past two years, single-family rentals have been by far the most in-demand type of rental housing, resulting in a staggering 35% increase in rent for these types of properties in the past year alone.

In February, the top single-family home rental markets for available rentals were:

Rank City # of Single-Family Home Rentals Available in Feb 2022 Feb '22 Single Family Home Median Rent 12 Month

Change in Rent 1 Houston, TX 17,387 $2,340 + 16% 2 Atlanta, GA 14,399 $2,440 + 50% 3 Dallas, TX 12,080 $2,450 + 44% 4 Phoenix, AZ 8,608 $2,390 + 31% 5 Miami, FL 7,218 $2,700 + 20%

To see the full details, including unique single-family home rent price data, please check out Dwellsy's full list of the top 50 cities .

For more on single-family rentals, you can also access the full dataset to compare single-family rentals to apartment rentals.

This analysis is based on Dwellsy's industry-leading dataset, which draws from over 12 million rental homes and apartments. In February, Dwellsy analyzed data for more than 446,000 available rentals in over 400 markets across the U.S.

For more details and full data sets, visit Dwellsy's rental market data hub .

About Dwellsy Data

As the largest and most inclusive rental marketplace in the country, Dwellsy has a uniquely representative sample of asking rents. Our analysis reflects the actual experience of renters searching for a new rental in a given time period. Most other housing market datasets focus only on premium multifamily units and have to use complex statistical modeling techniques based on data from several years ago in their attempts to replicate Dwellsy's data.

About Dwellsy

Dwellsy is the marketplace that renters want and deserve, a comprehensive residential home rentals marketplace based on the radical concept that true, organic search in a free eco-system creates more value than the pay-to-play model embraced by all of the current rental listing services. Dwellsy has more than 12 million residential rental home listings, more than any legacy classifieds site—as well as the most diverse set of listings—including single-family rentals, condos, townhouses, and apartments at all price points.

