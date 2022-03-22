Hall Maines Lugrin Attorney Named to List of Texas Rising Stars

Listing recognizes the top young attorneys in the state

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Maines Lugrin is pleased to announce that attorney Samuel J. Dolan has been named to the 2022 list of Texas Rising Stars, which recognizes only 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state.

This is Mr. Dolan's fourth straight year to be named a Texas Rising Star. Honored for his work in Energy and Natural Resources, he was selected through the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process. To be eligible, attorneys must be either 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Mr. Dolan focuses his practice in the energy and insurance industries and concentrates primarily on subrogation recovery efforts. He also works in marine and energy casualty insurance litigation and has experience in non-energy insurance issues, including legal malpractice claims.

"We couldn't be more pleased and excited for Sam," said Bill Maines, firm shareholder, director and officer. "The fact that he has received this recognition for a fourth year in a row is proof of what an exceptional attorney he is. And as an integral part of our firm, we are happy to see him recognized in this way."

A graduate of the South Texas College of Law, Mr. Dolan is an active member of the Houston Bar Association and the Texas Young Lawyers Association. He currently serves as a Texas Teen Court advisor to high school students interested in practicing law. Mr. Dolan is also an active member of the Coastal Conservation Association and the Delta Waterfowl Foundation.

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will be published in Texas Monthly and in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine. To learn more about Mr. Dolan's honor, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Hall Maines Lugrin opened its doors in 2000 and continues to be highly regarded as one of the top commercial and energy insurance litigation firms in the country. For more information about the firm's services and its attorneys, visit http://www.hallmaineslugrin.com/.

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C.