China Online Education Group to Report Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST on March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter, the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31,2021 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 24, 2022 (8:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 24, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: +1-800-239-9838 International: +1 323-794-2551 Mainland China Toll: 4001 209101 China Hong Kong Toll: 800 961 105 China Hong Kong-Local Toll: +852 3008 1527

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until March 24, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: +1-888-203-1112 International Toll: +1-719-457-0820 Replay Access Code: 8412792

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

