Bluebird Botanicals to Attend Invitation-Only Gift Lounge for Grammy Nominees

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, a family-owned Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of CBD products, will attend a private gift lounge event for 2022 Grammy nominees and media in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2022. The event will gift attendees with swag bags filled with top-of-the-line products from participating companies.

Bluebird Botanicals will gift samples of its newly released Adaptive Stress CBD Soft Gels - an adaptogen-forward formula featuring CBD, CBG, Organic Sensoril® Ashwagandha, and rhodiola rosea root extract - and Downshift CBN + CBD Oil, a grounding formula designed to promote rest and relaxation.†

"These two formulas really help people get the most out of their day," said Vincent Chiclacos, Vice President of Marketing. "The Adaptive Stress Soft Gels combine adaptogenic plants with cannabinoids to help support a balanced mood during the day,† and Downshift is very popular as way to enhance your evening relaxation routine.† We're excited to offer these samples so that people can truly experience the power of the hemp plant for themselves."

The gift lounge event is not affiliated with the Grammy Awards.



†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After achieving their B Corp Certification™ and self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market.

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bluebird Botanicals LTD