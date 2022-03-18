InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Locker System for Sellers/Buyers (VIG-463)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an advanced locker system to facilitate transactions between a seller and multiple, individual buyers without the need for face-to-face interactions," said an inventor, from Virginia Beach, Va., "so I invented HARBOR LOCKERS. My design ensures that product offerings, selling procedures, product verification and taking ownership happen in a safe and secure manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved locker system for protected and controlled product selling/purchasing interaction between sellers and buyers. In doing so, it eliminates the need for face-to-face meetings. As a result, it enhances security and safety and it ensures accurate and protected transactions. The invention features a weatherproof and tamperproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for retailers, vendors and independent sellers and buyers.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-VIG-463, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp