U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Cars for Families

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2022 Best Cars for Families. U.S. News evaluated 96 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

Honda won the most awards this year with four, and Toyota followed with two. The Honda Odyssey won Best Minivan for Families for the 12th consecutive year, which is the longest streak in the history of the awards. The Honda Passport won Best 2-Row SUV for Families for the third time in a row, and the Honda Accord had its third win as the Best Midsize Sedan for Families. The Best Hybrid Car for Families award went to the Honda Accord Hybrid, which brings home its first win. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid won Best Hybrid SUV for Families for the ninth time. Meanwhile, the Toyota Avalon won Best Large Car for Families for the fourth year in a row.

Chevrolet, Hyundai and Kia each earned one award. The Chevrolet Suburban won Best Large SUV for Families for the fourth time overall and the second year in a row. The Hyundai Tucson brought home its first Best Compact SUV for Families award, and the Kia Telluride received the Best 3-Row SUV for Families for the third consecutive year.

The 2022 Best Cars for Families winners have the best combination of safety and reliability ratings, excellent reviews from the automotive press, passenger and cargo space and features that keep the entire family safe, connected and entertained. Tech features, such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking camera systems and hands-free cargo doors, were considered alongside traditional criteria such as passenger and cargo space.

"With winners from nine different vehicle classes, the Best Cars for Families awards offer choices that will work for every family," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The 2022 award winners offer the features, safety and space that will appeal to new parents, as well as parents with teen drivers or households that include grandparents."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 BEST CARS FOR FAMILIES

Best 3-Row SUV for Families: 2022 Kia Telluride

Best Compact SUV for Families: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Best Minivan for Families: 2022 Honda Odyssey

For the full set of winners and finalists, visit the Best Cars for Families.

The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the nine automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale near you. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 81 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

