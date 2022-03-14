Peakstone Advises Vidya Brands Group on Acquisition of Seaboard Folding Box Company

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidya Brands Group, a family of companies focused on premium quality packaging, printing, and converting to middle market firms desiring quality, creativity and speed to market, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Seaboard Folding Box Company. Peakstone was Vidya Brands' exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.

Seaboard Folding Box Company ("Seaboard") is the premiere provider of folding cartons in the northeastern United States serving customers desiring quality production and highly responsive customer service. Michael Mazur will remain in his role as President of Seaboard and his team will be partnering with Vidya Brands to continue to lead an aggressive growth and transformation plan.

"We are extremely impressed with Seaboard's leadership, employees and operations," said Anik Patel, Chairman of Vidya Brands. "Seaboard's team is dedicated to superior product quality and customer service – two attributes that are core to Vidya Brands' philosophy"

"We would like to thank Peakstone and our team of professional advisors including, Sandhill Consulting Group, Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone, and Baker Tilly for successfully navigating Vidya Brands through this transaction" said Kurt Hardy, CEO of Vidya Brands.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

About Vidya Brands Group

Vidya Brands Group is a family of companies focused on premium quality folding cartons, packaging, printing and converting to middle market firms desiring quality, creativity and speed to market. The Patel family sold Flexo Converters, a manufacturer and distributor of stock, custom and recycled paper bags and sacks, to Novolex, a Carlyle portfolio company, in July 2021 and created Vidya Holdings to invest further in the packaging industry. For more information, please visit www.vidyabrands.com.

