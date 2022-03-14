Jama Connect® 8.71 Exceeds All Published SaaS Performance and Scale Benchmarks within the Requirements Management and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Space

Jama Connect® 8.71 Exceeds All Published SaaS Performance and Scale Benchmarks within the Requirements Management and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Space #1 in scale, concurrent users, response times, global usage, and interoperability

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced performance benchmarks that set a new standard for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) used by engineering teams for complex product development. Specifically, Jama Connect® 8.71 surpasses all published performance and scale benchmarks for SaaS in the Requirements Management (RM) /Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) space. SaaS adoption among complex product engineering teams has historically lagged other areas of the enterprise due to the security and technical immaturity of hosted products from legacy vendors. Jama Connect is the first enterprise-grade SaaS product in the RM/PLM space and outperforms other SaaS solutions as well as legacy desktop and client-server offerings in use today.

(PRNewsfoto/Jama Software) (PRNewswire)

Jama Software announces new performance benchmarks for complex product development—setting a new standard for SaaS.

Legacy tool vendors in the requirements management and engineering space market their offerings as multi-tenant SaaS, however, the majority of the time, they deploy hosted single instance applications per customer and compare themselves to old-school server metrics, instead of user-based, SaaS performance standards.

Jama Connect is measured against user-focused standards in a multi-tenant, SaaS environment. Specific SaaS scale and performance records achieved include:

21,000 concurrent cloud users

16ms First Input Delay (FID) response times

245 million individual requirement items under management in the cloud

- 35 million items per region, across seven global regions

Over 65 million cloud API service requests per month

Daily users spanning 82 countries

Together, these statistics demonstrate that Jama Connect not only sets the standard for Requirements Management delivered via SaaS but also sets the standard for any SaaS tool in the RM/PLM space.

"The poor performance of legacy attempts at 'hosted' solutions has led to SaaS hesitancy," said Josh Turpen, Jama Software's CPO. "The continued, market leading SaaS scale and performance of Jama Connect has broken through this hesitancy and led to rapid global adoption and usage."

Jama Connect 8.71 was released on March 4th, 2022, and all cloud customers and users were seamlessly upgraded as part of our regular SaaS deployment. For more details on how your team can experience Jama Connect's user-oriented performance and scale, request a trial here.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com .

Media Contact: Karrie Sundbom, Marketing Director, Jama Software, marketing@jamasoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jama Software