InventHelp Inventor Develops On The Go Popcorn Maker (RHO-1205)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love popcorn so much," said the inventor from Emporia, Va. "I wanted to create a popcorn maker that would be easy to use for individuals of all ages."

She invented the patent-pending PORTABLE POPCORN POPPER that fulfills the need of providing a person with a quick and simple way to pop popcorn while "on the go." The unit would not only be lightweight and compact but would also make a great gift for popcorn lovers of all ages. Additionally, this product would save consumers money by eliminating the cost of overpriced popped popcorn.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

