ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH GREENBRIAR CHILDREN'S CENTER & RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE TO SUPPORT LOCAL EMERGENCY SHELTERS

Furniture Donation to local emergency shelters as part of Spring Campaign launch

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Greenbriar Children's Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, Ashley has donated over $15,000 in spring-inspired furniture and accessories to two local, Savannah-based emergency shelters that serve both children and their families.

Greenbriar Children's Center is a non-profit in Savannah, GA, recognized for over 72 years providing services to children and their families. Their emergency shelter serves children, ages 11-18, who are abused, abandoned or neglected, providing a safe place for children.

"We are so very delighted to connect with Ashley and are very excited to receive new furniture and accessories which will be used in our emergency shelter," said Gena P. Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar. "Having new furniture will help us brighten up our space just in time for spring. We are looking forward to surprising our teens with this donation."

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire operates the Savannah Ronald McDonald House solely on donations and provides more than 4,500 family night stays each year to critically ill and injured children and their families, with a "home away from home."

"All the furniture donated will be used in our common area of the Ronald McDonald House and the two families' rooms, located at the Children's Hospital at Memorial Health and the other at St. Joseph Candler," said Janet Kolbush, Development & Events Director at RMHC. "Throughout the pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House continued to do our mission here in Savannah, without interruption, 24/7/365, our doors never closed. For the Family of a hospitalized child, it was the most important House they ever visited. We are very grateful for this donation."

On March 12, as the weather begins to warm and the air begins to buzz with life, Ashley celebrated the beginning of spring with their "Spring Boldly," event in Savannah. Guests were invited to a historic home on the Savannah marshes for a spring-inspired afternoon brunch, furnished entirely with Ashley furniture and accessories, inspiring guests to reimagine their favorite spaces with refreshed and re-energized looks. All the furniture and accessories that were featured in the event will be used at Greenbriar Children's Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"Ashley is grateful to partner with Greenbriar Children's Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities to help positively impact the lives of those who benefit from their services and seek shelter at their facilities," said Kelly Davis, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy at Ashley. "We are confident that this furniture donation will help create a positive impact in the local Savannah community."

About Greenbriar Children's Center

Greenbriar Children's Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through a multitude of services. These services include two affordable early childhood education programs free family, individual counseling and support services and an emergency shelter for children ages 11-18.

For more information, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Coastal Empire

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire is a registered 501(c)3, non-profit that operates solely on donations- 100% of all donations stay here in the Coastal Empire. The cornerstone program is the Savannah Ronald McDonald House that provides more than 4500+ family night stays each year to critically ill and injured children and their families, with a "Home away from Home."

Other core programs include the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms® in St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and Children's Hospital at Memorial Hospital Medical Center, the Hospitality Cart Program located in the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, a mobile dental clinic providing free dental cleanings and examinations, care to underserved, school-age children in Beaufort County (SC).

