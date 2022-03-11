Gas South Named One of Atlanta's "2022 Top Workplaces"

ATLANTA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, is celebrating its place as No. 52 on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's (AJC) 12th Annual "Top Workplaces" list in the midsize category. The AJC's 2022 list shines a spotlight on 175 companies in the Metro Atlanta area, breaking them into three categories: small, midsize, and large.

The rankings are determined via employee survey responses, which are facilitated through a partnership between the AJC and Energage, a firm that measures employee engagement through data-driven surveys. More than 4,582 companies were invited to participate, representing over 73,397 employees in Metro Atlanta, with nearly 42,712 employees completing the survey. Gas South alone had 343 employees participate in the survey collection process.

"It is a tremendous honor to once again be recognized by the AJC as one of Atlanta's top workplaces, and even more of an honor this year after undergoing an acquisition," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "Building and maintaining a strong corporate culture is one of our greatest priorities, so we never take recognition like this for granted."

This past year, the survey was distributed to a newly blended Gas South team of integrated employees from the December 2020 Infinite Energy acquisition and 80 new hires. In addition to the surveys conducted by Energage, Gas South's human resources team routinely requests constructive feedback from employees on its internal operations, with a constant focus on wellness and satisfaction.

"Seeing our name on this list is a testament to the programs we have in place to support our employees and the team that ensures they are implemented," said Secret Holland, VP of human resources and community affairs for Gas South. "Following an acquisition and given the staffing challenges many companies currently face across all industries, we are grateful that our continued commitment to our employees is making a difference that is demonstrated by this recognition."

Gas South serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

