TGC Impact Announces Launch of Inaugural Growth Equity Fund

HOUSTON AND WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGC Impact, a women-founded and led growth equity firm, announced today the launch of its inaugural fund, TGC Impact Growth Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund is dedicated to providing access to capital for women and minority owned or operated businesses located in the New American South. The region spans sixteen states from Maryland to Texas, has a rich history and today offers steadfast economic growth opportunities and prosperity. TGC Impact aims to maximize value for investors by combining access to underrepresented markets with operational value creation in growing businesses facing an inflection point. Beyond alpha generation, the impact focused approach endeavors to contribute to economic and job growth that bolsters communities.

TGC Impact's diverse, female-led investment team brings a well-rounded perspective to investors and business owners. The Co-Founders, a former Fortune 500 executive, and an industry veteran in the women and minority private equity lower middle market, are targeting what they believe is an underrepresented market opportunity. There has historically been a lack of capital sources available to Southern businesses as compared to larger investment communities located in the Northeast, Midwest and Western regions of the U.S. TGC Impact's mission is to narrow the gap by making strategic investments in New American South businesses with proven business models and strong customer bases.

"Throughout my career, I have spoken with many business owners who have reached an inflection point. They have outgrown government and bank funding but are too small for traditional private equity," said Emily Halpern, Co-Founder and Partner of TGC Impact. "There is a huge disparity of capital and funding available to women and minority owned businesses in the areas we are targeting. We are looking to provide great companies with not only capital but also an ecosystem of industry experts to help them scale and reach the next level of growth."

TGC Impact seeks to leverage an ecosystem of professionals that have demonstrated results in their respective industries. These individuals include Fortune 500 business executives, entrepreneurs, and owners/operators who offer diverse perspectives, having worked for companies of varying sizes and industries. TGC Impact aims to utilize the ecosystem members' experience to apply innovative solutions to help the Fund's portfolio companies break through barriers and create sustainable successes for future generations.

"We provide more than just non-control capital; we seek to provide transformational capital. Capital that transforms including relationship capital, human capital, and social capital, coupled with access to networks offering industry and procurement expertise," shared Tamika Tyson, Co-Founder and Partner of TGC Impact.

TGC Impact is currently fundraising for its inaugural fund.

TGC Impact is a Southern-based growth equity investment firm focused on making non-control investments in lower middle-market women and minority owned and/or led businesses in the New American South. We seek stable, established companies in various sectors, including Infrastructure, Transportation & Logistics, Energy Transition, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Business Services. The strategy builds upon the co-founders' experience working with businesses through all stages of growth, targeting companies with less than $6 million in EBITDA and a minimum of $2 million in annual revenue. TGC Impact seeks to partner with proven business owners that have reached an inflection point, providing the capital and expertise to scale their business, investing between $2 million and $7 million. TGC Impact is actively evaluating new investments and welcomes investment opportunities that fit the Fund's criteria.

