TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS (TPT) ACQUIRES BAKPAX, THE AUTOMATED GRADING PLATFORM, EXPANDING ITS DIGITAL CREATION AND ASSESSMENT TOOLS FOR TEACHERS

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Pay Teachers (TPT), the platform used by 85% of U.S. teachers to access millions of teacher-created learning resources, announced today the acquisition of Bakpax, a tool that reads students' handwritten and text submissions and grades assignments in seconds.

The Bakpax technology, and the team that created it, will support Easel by TPT, which enables educators to deliver engaging instruction with interactive, digital resources from TPT's community of Teacher-Authors. Launched in spring 2021, Easel by TPT makes it simple and easy for busy educators to prepare, teach, assign, and assess students in today's modern classroom.

Bakpax uses AI technology to streamline the grading process. It instantly grades assignments and converts content to a digital format. This technology allows teachers to save time and quickly give their students feedback. It also provides performance insights that illustrate which topics are easier or more challenging for students, allowing teachers to better understand where students need the most help.

"Bakpax and TPT share the important goal of helping time-starved teachers save time. We have millions of teachers using digital resources on TPT, and automated grading features can free them up to focus on students' individual learning needs," said Joe Holland, CEO of TPT. "We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Bakpax to TPT as we continue to innovate for teachers."

"Anyone who knows teachers, knows they crave more quality time with students over administrative work," said Jose Ferreira, Co-Founder of Bakpax. "It's a wonderful feeling to know our autograding technology can help the millions of teachers on TPT get the most out of their interactive lessons with students."

TPT serves more than seven million educators around the world and resources on its marketplace are downloaded over one million times a day.

About TPT

