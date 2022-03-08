Stride Rite Returns as Sponsor of Runway of Dreams 2022 marks Stride Rite's third consecutive year as sponsor of the Runway of Dreams™ Foundation's Adaptive Runway Show

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite , a leader in the children's footwear industry, returns as a year-long sponsor of Runway of Dreams™ Foundation's Adaptive Runway Show for the third consecutive year.

The year-long sponsorship with Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities in the fashion industry, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, kicks off today in Los Angeles with A Fashion Revolution fashion show and culminates in September with the fall fashion show in New York.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in the adaptive space, it was only natural that we join in on Runway of Dreams' conversation surrounding inclusion in the fashion industry," says Meg Forno, Director of Marketing. "We [Stride Rite] want kids to focus on just being kids and we know fashion is a part of their self-expression."

Since launching Project Fits Rite in 2020 with their first fully adaptable sneaker, Stride Rite has continued to incorporate adaptable features, such as adjustable straps, longer laces and wider widths, amongst different silhouettes that will be worn by models at the fashion show.

For a chance to see Stride Rite shoes in motion, Runway of Dreams will broadcast the runway show hosted by Jamie Chung on March 15th at 7pm EST on their YouTube channel .

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite

