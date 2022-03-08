Strata Oncology Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 Precision oncology leader enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, a precision oncology company advancing new molecular indications for cancer therapies, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, as each year this list includes so many inspiring organizations creating meaningful change," said Dan Rhodes, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "This further validates our approach of combining leading-edge molecular profiling and advanced algorithms with precision matched clinical trials in our mission to accelerate the impact of precision medicine for patients with cancer."

Over the last year, Strata Oncology has had multiple validations of its molecular profiling platform and launched two prospective clinical trials:

Peer-reviewed studies in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics and JCO Precision Oncology demonstrated that the company's flagship comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) product, StrataNGS ® , had performance on par with that of other CGP tests while requiring less than one-tenth the tissue. In the latter study, it was shown that StrataNGS delivered informative results for more than 94 percent of the 31,165 samples tested, while fewer than half of the samples met the larger tissue sample size requirements of conventional CGP tests.

The Strata PATH ™ trial, a multi-drug, multi-arm, prospective interventional clinical trial, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved commercially available cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations in both the advanced and micrometastatic settings.

The Strata Sentinel ™ Trial, a prospective, observational study will evaluate the ability of the investigational StrataMRD ™ test to detect cancer recurrence in advance of standard techniques for recurrence monitoring, as well the clinical benefit of treatment in early-stage patients who are ctDNA-positive after surgery or other therapy with curative intent.

Investors and industry partners – such as Pfizer Ventures and Merck Global Health Innovation Fund – continued acknowledging Strata's innovation in 2021 with investment, including the company's $90 million Series C financing, which brought its total financing to over $130 million since inception.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

