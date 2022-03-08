Shef Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shef , an online marketplace for local, homemade food, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Shef is also recognized in the top 10 of dining and hospitality companies.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for this honor," said Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia, founders and co-CEOs of Shef. "Shefs are aunties and abuelas, immigrants and refugees, stay-at-home parents and restaurant dreamers – all passionate local cooks who love sharing their food and culture with others. As we continue our mission to enable these talented local cooks to earn a meaningful income, we hope this recognition will inspire more customers to try their authentic, homemade dishes and support inspiring food entrepreneurs in their community."

Over the last 18 months, Shef has made great achievements to further its mission and create a community devoted to economic empowerment and cultural inclusivity that enables anyone to feed their neighbor. This includes expanding into more markets, with Shef now operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Boston, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. To date, Shef has served nearly 2 million dishes to customers across the United States and more than 30,000 people have applied to cook on the platform. 75% of shefs are women and 80% are people of color. Together, they represent 96 countries around the world, from Algeria to Korea, to India, and Venezuela.

Shef has provided free meals for frontline workers, homeless shelters, refugees and food banks. In the wake of the Afghan refugee crisis, Shef provided an immediate opportunity for newly arrived Afghans to earn income as they transition into their new lives in the U.S. In addition to expediting their applications and waiving all fees, Shef sets aside an additional $3,500 for supplies, training, and marketing support to help refugees make a meaningful income more quickly. Should the U.S. start receiving refugees from Ukraine or other countries, Shef stands ready to support them in the same way.

Shef is also part of a growing movement to build a more inclusive food system for all. Shef is proud to support and champion advocacy efforts to expand home cooking laws so that talented cooks everywhere can earn a meaningful income from their own kitchens. Shef has been hard at work collaborating with legislators in states and counties across the country. More than 55 home cooking bills were introduced in 30 states just in the last year alone.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT SHEF

Shefs an online marketplace for local, homemade food. Shef helps talented cooks who are food safety certified connect with customers in their community and earn a meaningful income selling their homemade dishes. With its wide selection of global cuisine, including unique and hard-to-find regional specialties from across South Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Shef delivers a taste of home for those missing it, and a world of flavor for those looking to try something new. The service is currently available in several markets across the United States, including San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Atlanta. To order food from a local cook in your area, or for more information on how to become a shef, visit www.shef.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

