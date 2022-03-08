SAXX Underwear Creates VaSAXXtomy Gift Registry to Shower Men Who Get Snipped Launch of registry timed with annual college basketball tournament, busiest time of year for vasectomies; basketball legend Carlos Boozer stars in creative content

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting down the nets during March's college basketball tournament is a time-honored tradition. But it turns out the nets aren't the only thing that get snipped at this time of year. In fact, a recent study showed a 30% uptick in vasectomies during the first week of the tournament compared to an average week, as thousands of men strategically plan their recovery to match up with a weekend of non-stop action on the court.

To satisfy the needs of guys getting vasectomies, SAXX Underwear created the world's first vasectomy registry – a new spin on a traditional gift registry that gives men a reason to celebrate their vasectomy as a retirement party for their balls. SAXX is commonly recommended by urologists post-vasectomy because of its patented BallPark Pouch™, a hammock-shaped compartment built into every pair of underwear that's designed to provide friction-free support below the belt.

"We're obsessed with providing men with the most comfortable underwear for their manhood, and comfort is as important as ever while recovering from a vasectomy," said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. "As a challenger brand, we're always looking for disruptive ways to insert SAXX into cultural conversations, so the fact that March is one of the most popular times of year to get a vasectomy presented us with the perfect moment to launch the VaSAXXtomy Registry."

Through the VaSAXXtomy Registry, friends and family can treat the soon-to-be-snipped person in their life with SAXX underwear, sweatpants, t-shirts, hoodies and other loungewear so they can recover in comfort. The registry will remain open indefinitely for future vasectomy recipients to take advantage of.

How it works:

Visit SAXX.com/registry

Click on VaSAXXtomy and enter your information.

Select your free premium gift, which is unlocked once a certain dollar amount threshold is met.

Share the link directly with your friends and family.

Your loved ones can then purchase SAXX underwear and other apparel such as loungewear to ensure your recently snipped balls are as comfortable as possible.

You'll earn a free ice pack upon the first order placed. Later, once a qualifying registry is closed, you'll get a premium gift based on the amount of money your friends and family have spent. Gift options include items that are intended to make recovery on the couch more enjoyable like a grabber tool, an insulated tumbler mug, a food delivery gift card, a massage gun, a virtual reality headset, a mini fridge, a video doorbell and more.

SAXX underwear is a go-to recommendation from urologists nationwide – just ask Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, a board-certified urologist based in Los Angeles.

"When it comes to comfort and support for your balls, it doesn't get any better than SAXX underwear," said Gonzalez. "Vasectomy appointments during the week leading up to the tournament are always booked up months in advance – and this year is no different. For anyone getting a vasectomy this time of year, grab an ice pack, toss on a pair of SAXX underwear and you'll be set."

New creative for the VaSAXXtomy Registry conveys that getting snipped is a gentlemanly thing to do. It shouldn't be a somber occasion but instead a time to celebrate your balls for "the life they've lived, the life they've given." The spot features college and professional basketball legend Carlos Boozer as the Gentleman, while actress Nina Bergman plays the role of the Ball Connoisseur. As an accomplished basketball player and a father of three, Boozer – like SAXX – is a proven 'ball handler.'

"SAXX is the best underwear I've ever worn," said Boozer. "The BallPark Pouch is next-level. In fact, I've never been more comfortable while half-naked in front of a camera. Opening a VaSAXXtomy Registry should be a no-brainer for any guys out there planning a vasectomy."

Produced by Quality Meats, the creative will run online and on social media, as well as air on TV in Dallas and Miami.

SAXX has an obsession with the comfort of manhood that is revolutionizing the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation, thanks in part to its BallPark Pouch™ − a patented 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place for chafe-free support. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market, as it incorporates its BallPark Pouch™ technology into other categories such as activewear, sleepwear and swimwear. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

