Saltbox Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 Flexible warehousing and small business logistics pioneer Saltbox, joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox , the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. As part of this year's selection, Saltbox has earned the ranking of No. 9 in the Logistics category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of its 2022 Most Innovative Companies for our recent achievements, including the expansion of our national footprint of flexible warehouses with logistics solutions; we went from one location in Atlanta to six nationwide in 2021," said Saltbox CEO and Co-Founder Tyler Scriven. "Saltbox was created to help e-commerce entrepreneurs grow their businesses by providing modern, practical human-centric solutions that include flexible warehousing, logistics services, on-demand labor, and more. It's exciting to be recognized for our success, as we continue to solve the hardest parts of running a business for our members across the country."

In December 2021, Saltbox unveiled its new 45,000 square-foot facility in the Los Angeles area as well as a new Denver location with over 102,000 square feet, including more than 125 flexible warehouse suites. Also in 2021, Saltbox opened a 66,000-square foot facility in Dallas and an over 31,000-square foot facility with 49 warehouse suites in Seattle. Including its first 27,000-square foot facility in Atlanta, Saltbox currently operates six Saltbox locations nationwide. Adding to this growing network last year, the company also launched a new service offering, Saltbox Fulfillment, to help direct-to-consumer and e-commerce entrepreneurs address traditional third-party logistics woes with direct access to services and knowledgeable team members focused on their needs.

Of Saltbox's more than 200 members across its six locations, more than 70 percent are e-commerce companies that sell physical goods directly to consumers. These entrepreneurs range in a variety of industries including fashion and apparel, health and beauty, home goods, and resale as well as tech in the hardware and services sectors. Half of Saltbox member businesses are led by women or people of color.

In April 2021, Saltbox announced it had completed a $10.6 million Series A round of financing to accelerate the company's U.S. expansion of its flex-warehouses, co-working spaces and proprietary logistics enablement solutions. Led by Playground Global, the Series A round also included XYZ Venture Capital, and Wilshire Lane Partners. Saltbox plans to open several more locations across the U.S. in 2022, serving entrepreneurs in major metropolitan cities.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Saltbox:

Saltbox makes the hardest parts of running an e-commerce business simple. With a purpose-built network of flexible warehouses in major metropolitan areas across the country, we are powering the e-commerce economy and the next generation of entrepreneurs by democratizing access to essential operations and logistics infrastructure. From flexible and smartly designed warehouse and office suites to on-demand services like our Elastic Workforce, Fulfillment, and even photography studios Saltbox solves some of the most critical challenges e-commerce entrepreneurs face when starting, growing, and scaling their businesses. For more information, please visit us at www.saltbox.com , watch this video on YouTube, or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

