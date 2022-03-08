Neiman Marcus Group Partners with Women-Founded NFT Project 'Boss Beauties' to Unveil Neiman's Co-Founder Carrie Marcus Neiman NFT Among New "Role Models" Collection on International Women's Day

NMG to also celebrate Women's History Month through Panel Discussions at all Stores with CEOs, designers, philanthropists, and other influential leaders in local communities

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Women's History Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company"), a woman co-founded and majority-women-led luxury retailer, is announcing new activations and initiatives to support the next generation of women leaders through partnerships with both Runway of Dreams and Boss Beauties. In addition, NMG is announcing in-store and online activations to highlight and celebrate female leaders, designers, and entrepreneurs across different communities all month long.

Carrie Marcus Neiman featured in Boss Beauties' collection of 25 one-of-a-kind NFTs. The collection, titled “Role Models,” is designed to share the story of women who have shattered the glass ceiling throughout history and inspire the next generation of women and girls. Carrie Marcus Neiman is featured alongside other female leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Katherine Johnson, and Frida Kahlo. (PRNewswire)

Chris Demuth, Senior Vice President, People Services, ESG, Belonging and Corporate Philanthropy, Neiman Marcus Group, says, "NMG has a long history of empowering, supporting, and celebrating women as seen through our assortment of female designers and brands, our many philanthropic partnerships, and our majority female workforce. This Women's History Month and beyond, the Company is proud to have a women-majority workforce, from the sales floor to the boardroom, and we will continue to highlight and support women-led brands, creators, and visionaries."

In its continued support of female innovators, NMG is also joining forces with Boss Beauties, a women-led global initiative and NFT project, to unveil its new "Role Models" NFT collection, designed to share the story of women who have shattered the glass ceiling throughout history and inspire the next generation of women and girls. This new assortment featuring 25 one-of-a-kinds NFT's will be launched March 9-12 on OpenSea and includes an NFT of Neiman Marcus co-founder Carrie Marcus Neiman alongside other female leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Katherine Johnson, and Frida Kahlo. This assortment of NFT designs will be featured in various Neiman Marcus store windows throughout the month. A portion of the profits from the NFT sales will go to providing scholarships and mentoring programs for girls and women.

To further foster the partnership with Boss Beauties, The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation will be sponsoring young women from their community to visit Dallas and meet with some of NMG's female leaders at the downtown store location later this year. During their time in Dallas, they will also explore the historic and inspiring archives of Carrie Marcus Neiman's work at Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas.

In honor of Women's History Month, Neiman Marcus will host a series of women's leadership panels in all stores that will showcase the importance of women in leadership positions in business, technology, the arts, design, health, wellness, and their communities. With over 100 women participating in the panels, highlights include Academy Award-nominated actress, screenwriter, and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, FASHIONPHILE Founder Sarah Davis, emerging designer Autumn Adeigbo, Okta Chief of Staff Angela Grady, and "A Girl Named Carrie" author and daughter of Stanley Marcus, Jerrie Marcus Smith, among others.

NMG is also honoring Women's History Month by celebrating women who are pioneering change in the industry. From Brittany Sierra, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Fashion Form, and her global online community that facilitates conversations about fashion's social and environmental effects on our world, to Natasha Franck, Founder of EON, an information technology company that partners with retailers and brands to digitize the life cycle of its products. NMG is also proud to highlight Mindy Scheier, Founder of Runway of Dreams, who challenges retailers and brands to create a more inclusive fashion industry.

This International Women's Day, NMG will be supporting the work of Mindy Scheier and Runway of Dreams by sponsoring "A Fashion Revolution," an adaptive fashion show to support and empower people with disabilities. The show will be held at NeueHouse Hollywood and will include models of varying disabilities, ages, and backgrounds, dressed in major global brands and, for the first time, small up-and-coming businesses.

Throughout March, stores will also be engaging customers and associates alike by hosting panels for women leaders across communities in all Neiman Marcus store locations. The panel guests will range from CEOs, designers, philanthropists, and other influential leaders in their communities.

In addition, women entrepreneurs and trailblazers are showcased on Neiman Marcus' online magazine through a spotlight "The Future Is In Her Hands" story on NeimanMarcus.com highlighting leaders across retail, sustainability, tech, design, and more. The story can be read on www.neimanmarcus.com/editorial. In March, emerging and women-led and designed labels will also be celebrated throughout Neiman Marcus' website, including Eileen Fisher, Lafayette 148 New York, and Vintner's Daughter.

"NMG is a majority women-led luxury retailer with a workforce that outpaces the U.S. population in both gender and racial diversity. We are intentional about how and where we invest to ensure that we are providing equitable access to opportunities. This includes commitments to increasing our spend with women, minority, and LGBTQ-owned business through our new supplier diversity program," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "NMG was founded by a woman and is currently led by powerful women leaders driving the charge. We are proud of that and will continue to prioritize them as the organization continues to lead with love."

As a woman co-founded and majority-women-led organization, women represent the majority of the Company's Board of Directors, and leaders SVP level and above. Women currently make up 59% of VP level and above, and 68% of all corporate and store associates.

To read more about NMG's philanthropic work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About Boss Beauties:

A woman-led global initiative, Boss Beauties creates opportunities for women and girls through mentorship programs and scholarships powered by collaborations that empower those at the forefront of technology, leadership, and creativity. Boss Beauties was founded by Lisa Mayer, who for ten years through My Social Canvas has made it her mission to equip the next generation of women to design the life and career of their dreams. They have built a global community of Gen Z women in the US and 15 countries worldwide. Their work has had involvement from Apple and Verizon, as well as inspiring women mentors ranging from Olympians to leaders in fashion and entertainment including collaborations with Rolling Stone, Hugo Boss, Mattel and more.

