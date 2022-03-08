Invoca Launches No-Code Integration Library with New Google Analytics 4, Meta Conversions API, and Slack Integrations <legend role="h2">No-code integrations enable enterprises to easily activate Invoca conversation intelligence data in their digital marketing and sales platforms to fuel revenue growth</legend>

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced the launch of no-code integrations library to enable enterprises and multi-location businesses to activate conversation intelligence data in their digital marketing and sales platforms with just a few clicks. Invoca's no-code integration library — which includes no-code versions of existing Invoca integrations as well as new integrations for Google Analytics 4, Meta Conversions API, and Slack — makes it quick and easy for revenue teams to harness insights from individual conversations between brands and consumers and activate those throughout the revenue stack, without developer resources or custom code builds.

"Conversations between consumers and businesses are an invaluable source of first-party data for improving marketing and sales results," said Nathan Ziv, SVP, Product Management at Invoca. "Invoca is the leader in conversation intelligence because our platform not only captures the most actionable insights from conversations, but also integrates that data in real-time into the digital marketing and sales platforms that businesses rely on to drive growth. With the release of our no-code integration library, those integrations can be configured and managed quickly with a few clicks in our new intuitive UI."

Traditionally, conversational insights powered by AI and NLP (natural language processing) have been used to provide aggregate-level analytics, such as trend analyses or emerging key topics, across an entire customer base. Invoca, in contrast, connects conversations to individual-level consumer journeys, giving revenue teams the ability to use conversational insights to drive the next step of the digital journey, enrich the core customer profile, and provide feedback on agent performance.

The no-code integration library was recently launched in the Invoca conversation intelligence platform with many popular Invoca integrations now available as no-code versions, including Google Ads, Google Analytics Universal, Google Campaign Manager, Search Ads 360, Microsoft Advertising, Meta Ads, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Decibel by Medallia, Snap Ads and Tealium. New no-code integrations include:

Google Analytics 4: Get complete, end-to-end analytics on marketing performance and the customer journey by activating Invoca's rich conversation intelligence data in Google Analytics 4. Uncover the online actions that drive valuable phone call conversions and use Invoca data on call intent and outcomes to improve the performance of Google's Predictive Audiences.

Meta Conversions API: Attribute call conversions to Meta ads and use Invoca's rich first-party data on callers to improve Meta match rates and audience targeting.

Slack: When calls from high-value marketing sources go unanswered, automatically trigger Slack alerts to key stakeholders that include the call-back phone number and a link to Invoca data on the call for more insights.

Invoca first previewed its Google Analytics 4 (GA4) integration at its 7th annual Invoca Summit conference. Speaker Derek Tucker, Measurement Lead at Google, detailed the benefits for mutual customers: "Google Analytics 4 is an amazing tool when it comes to tying behaviors together across mobile, desktop, and app experiences for a more complete analysis across platforms," Tucker said during his presentation. "When you can segment and categorize calls with conversation intelligence and bring that to Google Analytics 4, you'll be able to uncover the high-value online actions that lead to the sales calls you really want to drive. GA4 makes that easy with tools like Predictive Audiences that it builds automatically to identify users that are more likely to generate the outcomes you're interested in."

Invoca Customers Take Action on Conversation Data

o "Invoca's integration capabilities are exceptional. They've helped us close the loop on online and offline data to gain a full view of the customer journey," says Jason Hazlewood, Director of Online Experience & Usability at Infinity Sales Group.

o "With Invoca, we can integrate and pass conversation data between different systems to close the loop and get a 360-degree perspective of the customer journey, how we were reaching our customers, and the different touchpoints along the way," says David Salcido, Director of Digital Marketing at Viasat.

Expanding Ecosystem and Accelerating Product Invocation

Invoca doubled the size of its R&D investment in 2021 and is now investing $20 million per year to accelerate product innovation while further developing and deploying new integrations.

In November, Invoca was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report . The company received the top score possible in 13 of 24 criteria, and received the highest score possible in the criteria of partner ecosystem, ease of use, integrations, product and technology innovation roadmap.

About Invoca

Invoca is the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

