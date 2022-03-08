Hubilo's Customer Success Team Wins Bronze Stevie

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo, the leading virtual, live, and hybrid event technology platform, is excited to announce it was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. Hubilo will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

Hubilo's full-time client experiences team is there for clients from the dry runs to the closing keynote and beyond to ensure customers' events execute perfectly every time. Hubilo's easy-to-use platform coupled with its white-glove service frees event planners to focus more creatively and leave the technical universe behind the scenes. Hubilo's client experiences team award entry was titled "Zero Response Time" because client experience managers are assigned to assist customers before, during, and after every event, which is what differentiates it from other virtual event platforms.

"Event planners now have more details to manage with hybrid and virtual events becoming more mainstream, but not necessarily more time to manage them," said Hubilo SVP Sales and Success, Greg Volm. "Winning the Bronze Stevie demonstrates how valuable having a skilled partner dedicated to your event success is to create an incredible event experience. We are thrilled to be one of the few virtual event tech platforms recognized for this very important differentiator."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. One judge shared the following feedback: "Compared to other companies, Hubilo was able to show a fairly good performance, a lot of positive feedback from clients who have worked with Hubilo."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

On March 30, 2022, Hubilo will join forces with actress, writer, and director Mindy Kaling to showcase the possibilities with hybrid events at MIX, Mastering Immersive Experiences. For more information and to register for the March 30 event, visit https://hubilo.com/mix22/ .

About Hubilo Technologies Inc: Hubilo is the event professional's event platform for live, hybrid, and virtual events. Founded over 5 years ago to revolutionize engagement at in-person events, the company makes it easy to bring people together anywhere, anytime. Hubilo's powerful engagement features, personal client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and counting. Headquartered in Bangalore and San Francisco, Hubilo's nearly 400 employees are dedicated to co-creating the world's most important events: yours.

About The Stevie Awards : Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

