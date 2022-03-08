H Clinical Announces Expansion of Logistics to Better Facilitate Decentralized Clinical Trials

The expansion boosts in-home trial and mobile site support across Latin America by strengthening logistics and depot operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Peru

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H Clinical today announced that the company is expanding logistics service capabilities to support decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) in emerging markets throughout Latin America. Coordinated logistics and depots better facilitate multi-site and multi-country trials, which is especially important to support DCTs as first-of-its-kind in a growing list of countries throughout the region.

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. We empower sponsors and CROs to reach and retain more patients from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage in 22 countries, H Clinical brings clinical research home.

Logistics operations include strategically located depots, in-country supply procurement, medical equipment rentals, and experienced teams that include project managers, coordinators, and couriers. This amplification of logistics reinforces H Clinical as the leader in home health trial support from the Rio Grande to Patagonia for studies in rare disease, oncology, infectious disease, and a wide range of therapeutic areas.

"How do you deliver to places with no address? How do you avoid customs and shipping charges and delays?" said Mitchell Parrish, President of H Clinical. "That's why we are excited to announce this expansion. With more localized facilities, locally sourced team members who know these communities, and an established presence in vital countries, these regionally focused capabilities bolster our ability to continue as the centralized provider for multi-country DCTs in Latin America."

"We have built up this infrastructure to strengthen the evolving decentralized trial industry," said Eulises Franco, CEO of H Clinical. "Not only does this boost our in-home trial support capability, but also trials that use remote sites and mobile and community clinics. This is how we support over 120 decentralized trials in the region for prominent biopharma study sponsors."

With this announcement, H Clinical country coverage is further fortified across Latin America with integrated logistics operations throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

About H Clinical

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. H Clinical empowers sponsors to reach and retain more diverse patients and enables patients to participate from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, established logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage across 22 countries, H Clinical is bringing clinical research home. For more information, visit hclinical.com.

