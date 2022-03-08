FOOT LOCKER PARTNERS WITH STYLIST MONICA ROSE TO REWRITE THE RULES OF WORKPLACE ATTIRE THIS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH Foot Locker Will Also Team With 'Bottomless Closet' In Year-Round Partnership Providing Resources And Executive Mentorship Aimed At Helping Women In All Aspects Of Their Career

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day today, global sportswear and footwear retailer, Foot Locker, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), has revealed its month-long Women's History Month campaign dedicated to empowering women to integrate their personal style in their everyday workplace attire. For decades, Foot Locker has been committed to showcasing multi-faceted individuals across all industries, and this month shines a light on all dynamic, hard-working women.

(PRNewswire)

This Women's History Month and beyond, Foot Locker is bringing its consumers brands that are created, curated and elevated for the unapologetic style of today's woman. The retailer is rewriting the rules for workplace attire as women are no longer confined to outdated dress norms that have dominated our societal clothing standards for decades.

To challenge these outdated norms of workplace attire, Foot Locker has partnered with notable celebrity stylist and fashion consultant, Monica Rose to create custom looks for real-life female entrepreneurs and leaders. For this campaign, Monica and Foot Locker hosted four modern-day working women at their flagship store in New York City to provide her expertise by curating looks for each woman including those who work in an office environment, work from home or freelance, are always on their feet or on the go, and are interviewing for the next step in their careers.

These looks by Monica were modeled by entrepreneurs to mirror their careers and new work setting-type, including:

Jessica Wu – an entrepreneur and founder of Period Space, an open Instagram forum dedicated to discussing women's health. – an entrepreneur and founder of Period Space, an open Instagram forum dedicated to discussing women's health.

Scottie Beam – a media personality and co-host of Black Girl Podcast and Okay, Now Listen Podcast. – a media personality and co-host of Black Girl Podcast and Okay, Now Listen Podcast.

Vic Jacobi – a noted "dot connector" and creative consultant for brands and athletes. – a noted "dot connector" and creative consultant for brands and athletes.

Jennifer Barthole – a writer, MBA student, and Sneakers For Heroes founder. – a writer, MBA student, and Sneakers For Heroes founder.

In her decade-long career, Monica has solidified herself as a notable celebrity stylist and one of the fashion industry's leading experts with her personally curated looks and notable list of clients. "As a lot of people are returning to the office or workplace, it's more important now than ever for women to challenge industry norms," said Monica. "I loved partnering with Foot Locker and these women to do just that, curating the best type of look for their career and personality. I hope it inspires all women to dress for themselves and not according to others' expectations."

"The Foot Locker team is proudly committed to continuing its support and celebration of women-identifying individuals and brands who are paving the way in their careers and communities," said Holly Tedesco, Vice President of Marketing at Foot Locker. "As a brand, we strive to respect, inspire, develop and empower our consumers this Women's History Month and beyond, and there is no better partner who represents that than Monica Rose and the work she has done in her career and in her community."

In tandem with this campaign launch, Foot Locker is partnering with Bottomless Closet , including a $30,000 donation to be used for year-round meaningful resources and tools all aimed to further set women up for success in all stages of their career. For more than 20 years, Bottomless Closet has helped almost 50,000 New York City women in need enter the workforce and achieve success. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Foot Locker and to host a virtual workshop in honor of International Women's Day that will provide insight into opportunities within the retail industry for the women we serve," said Melissa Norden, Executive Director of Bottomless Closet. "Together, we aim to empower women as they strive to get back into the workforce, evolve to meet the needs of the post-pandemic workplace and get on the path to self-sufficiency."

Beyond Women's History Month, Foot Locker continues to invest in its Women's business. This includes the expansion of its platform Behind Her Label that aims to close the gender gap in streetwear by elevating and providing resources to emerging female streetwear designers. Foot Locker will also be partnering with TRILLFIT , a Black women-owned boutique fitness studio – and the integration of their instructors into marketing content produced by Mellany Sanchez – as part of its commitment to empowering women, including encouraging wellness and self care. Additionally, in March 2021, Foot Locker appointed designer Melody Ehsani as the Creative Director of its women's business. To stay up to date on the latest news from Foot Locker Women, visit www.footlocker.com and follow @footlockerwomen .

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com .

Foot Locker Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foot Locker