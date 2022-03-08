Flexential® Honors Channel Partners of the Year, Invests in Partner Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, announced the winners of its 2021 partner awards at the company's recent Strategic Partner Summit in Miami, FL.

Flexential experienced significant year over year growth last year, driving hybrid IT solutions with new and existing customers, and partners were a key contributor to that success. Flexential is proud to highlight the following companies as recipients of its 2021 partner awards:

As partners are a key part of our go-to-market strategy, Flexential has also continued to enhance and invest in new tools for their partner program. These investments, part of the company's commitment to continuing to drive channel growth with partners, includes a new partner portal and a training platform designed to educate and certify Flexential's portfolio of services available to partners.

"Flexential values our channel partners, and we know our partner program and tools must continuously evolve to provide the best partner experience and resources they need to position Flexential services with their customers," said Melissa McCoy, VP, Channel Sales, Flexential. "This investment is part of our continued mission to deepen our partner relationships, provide more resources to grow their business, and support the ever-changing business needs of our partner ecosystem."

The newly enhanced partner portal acts as a centralized platform for partners to interact with Flexential on lead registration, opportunity tracking, marketing materials, enablement and more.

Flexential's new partner certification program is an online, self-paced learning tool that partners can leverage to gain more knowledge on Flexential's Hybrid IT portfolio and how to uncover more opportunities. The training modules cover topics on market dynamics, customer challenges, how to utilize Hybrid IT solutions, and customer use cases.

"AVANT is proud to accept the Pinnacle Award from Flexential as their top producing partner for 2021. Flexential continues to be a strategic provider in the market for AVANT and our partners based on their ability to offer a robust portfolio of Hybrid IT solutions to customers. We have been a partner of Flexential for many years and there is no question about Flexential's commitment to the channel as they continue to invest in their partner go-to market strategy and channel program."

Shane McNamara , Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations, AVANT

"Bridgepointe Technologies is honored to be Flexential's 2021 Break Out Partner of the Year, reflecting our significant sales growth in data center. Flexential's hybrid IT solutions and partner-centric go-to-market approach are an excellent fit within our DC3 Hybrid Cloud Practice which services both medium and enterprise-level customers looking for hybrid cloud solutions to house their applications."

Mel Melara , VP of Sales, Bridgepointe Technologies

"As the PEAK team continues to drive relevant solutions to our clients, our relationship with Flexential has evolved to become an important part of our solution offerings and our ability to provide hybrid IT services to our customers. This relationship allows us to offer a wide breadth of co-location, managed, and cloud services to clients of all sizes. We are honored to be recognized with the Momentum Partner award and value our Flexential partnership."

Vince DeRose , President, PEAK Resources, Inc.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

