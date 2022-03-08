Evergreen Carbon Credits: Offset Your Carbon Footprint With an NFT

PHOENIX, AZ, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -With more countries adopting cap-and-trade programs, companies and individuals have an increasing need to participate in carbon credit programs. Carbon credits are a highly regulated medium of exchange used to 'offset', or neutralize, carbon dioxide emissions. A single carbon credit represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent of another greenhouse gas removed from the atmosphere. In the voluntary carbon offset market, individuals and businesses purchase carbon credits on a voluntary basis in order to lower their carbon footprint. Carbon offsets can mitigate the environmental damage caused by emissions-producing activities like using electricity, driving a car, or traveling by air.

Enter Evergreen Carbon Credits (ECC). ECC has developed a seamless digital route to purchase certified carbon credits in the digital realm through their automated website. ECC's system records all transactions on the blockchain, and certified carbon credits are sold as a transferrable Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The individual or business can select the amount of carbon credits they wish to buy using the online calculator, and a digital carbon offset certificate is delivered. Because the transaction is recorded on the blockchain and an NFT is generated, no carbon credits can be duplicated and resold on the open market after they are retired. This assures the consumer with peace of mind that their purchased carbon credit correlates directly to the many green projects that Evergreen Carbon Credits represents. All certified carbon credits listed for sale are issued are third-party authenticated. Visit www.evergreencarboncredits.com for more information.

GHG Emissions Corp (GHG). The GHG emission reductions registry provides a transparent and credible registered listing of projects that reduce intensity-based carbon footprints. It lists each project as well as issues and tracks each metric tonne of Greenhouse Gas reduced or removed. All listings and issuances go through a rigorous process to ensure all the ISO standards requirements are meet. Credits receive a unique reference number (Serial Number) and are tracked through their entire life cycle, via registered transfers that define the volume, serial number and vintage transferred to a new recipient. Retired reductions are permanently "locked" by the registry, ensuring that reductions cannot be re-issued, sold, or transferred at any time. No other group or individual can transfer, sell, or trade these credits without processing through the registry. Visit www.ghgemissionscorp.com for more details or email info@ghgemissionscorp.com.

GHG Emissions Reductions Registry has chosen ISO 14064 as the standards platform. ISO 14064 is universally recognized as the international standard for measurement, quantification, and reporting greenhouse gases and GHG reduction projects. It is one standard within the ISO 14000 series dedicated to environmental management.

Evergreen Carbon Credits is a subsidiary of Central Business Development. Central Business Development is a U.S. based innovative crypto-asset and blockchain development company that offers a variety of industry leading services.

View original content:

SOURCE Evergreen Carbon Credits