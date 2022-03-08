Edgybees Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 The leading geospatial intelligence software company joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees, the global leader in geo-registration software, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

Edgybees delivers geospatial context, corrected navigation, and accurate positioning to full motion aerial video and satellite imagery by harnessing advanced computer vision and machine learning technology. Its software supports many applications – including defense and intelligence, emergency response, as well as commercial sectors – and helps industry professionals make critical decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Edgybees' AI software improves the accuracy of drone video and satellite imagery to within two pixels.

Fast Company is recognizing Edgybees' achievements in the public safety sector, specifically its application for wildfires and other natural disasters, ranking the company third in the Current Events category. Firefighters used the company's technology to understand the severity of wildfires and mobilized resources and manpower in a timely manner. Building on these efforts, Edgybees is leading the charge to integrate its life-saving technology into other government sectors that depend on aerial and satellite imagery.

"The Edgybees team is honored to be named to Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies list," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgybees. "In a dynamic world where unexpected challenges lie around every corner, the ability to provide professionals with accurate and actionable insights has never been more essential. We are proud to be recognized for our work helping emergency responders, which has provided the foundation for supporting other critical drone missions."

Over the past 18 months, Edgybees has seen tremendous company growth and increasing demand for its innovative solution: In February 2021, Edgybees announced a $9.5 million Series A Funding round to drive product innovation, expand global adoption, and support an aggressive hiring strategy. In April 2021, the company announced a collaboration with Hood Tech Aero, a premier provider of air-borne imaging and related services, to enhance situational awareness for firefighters using the powerful combination of Edgybees' software and Hood Tech Aero's state-of-the-art sensors. In July 2021, Carbyne announced a partnership with Edgybees to improve disaster response by bringing video imagery to 911 call centers and first responders in real-time through drone footage.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Edgybees

Founded in 2017, Edgybees brings clarity, accuracy, and speed to mission-critical and lifesaving operations that rely on imagery for situational awareness. Edgybees' solution combines advanced computer vision and machine learning technologies to accurately match aerial video and satellite imagery to reference imagery in real-time. This unique approach enables rapid decision-making by visually augmenting roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data – via Edgybees' own platform or by integrating with third-party virtual augmentation solutions. With high-precision geo-tagging and near-zero latency, Edgybees makes complex operational environments instantly clear – enabling defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams to accomplish lifesaving and high-urgency missions quickly and safely. For more information visit www.edgybees.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

