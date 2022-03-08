E Source hires Phillip Taylor to drive progress toward enabling The Sustainable Utility™

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, the data authority for the utility industry and enabler of The Sustainable Utility, is pleased to announce that it has hired Phillip Taylor as president of E Source Solution Services. In this newly created position, Taylor will use his decades of utility consulting and software implementation expertise to integrate, manage, and optimize the rapidly growing Solution Services division.

"Phillip Taylor is a proven leader and winner, and his experience is just right to help our growing roster of utility clients meet the tremendous opportunities ahead," says Ted Schultz, CEO of E Source. "Well known and respected in the utility space and well versed in the key operational data systems of electric, natural gas, and water utilities, Phillip is adept at managing the life cycle of system selection, implementation, integration, change management, and continuous improvement that we see as crucial to unlocking the exponential value of data for today's utilities."

Taylor's hiring comes at a pivotal time for the company and industry. E Source has grown rapidly over the past two years, expanding its capabilities by acquiring eight companies. Four of those companies—UtiliWorks, Excergy, Water Systems Optimization, and AAC Utility Partners—offered premier consulting services, establishing themselves as best in class. E Source has combined the collective strengths of those companies with the strengths of E Source Management Consulting to create a single Solution Services group tasked with guiding and accelerating utilities' data-driven transformations. Under Taylor's leadership, this team will offer solutions rooted in unsurpassed expertise with utility operational systems, industry-leading research, and predictive data science capabilities.

"I'm energized by E Source's vision of The Sustainable Utility—one that's committed to environmental responsibility, reliability, rethinking how to equitably serve all customers, and maintaining a bottom line that enables innovation, and supporting communities," says Taylor. "I know from experience that services are often where 'the rubber meets the road' for utility clients, and I'm excited about the opportunity my team and I have to make data-driven transformation real for them. I can't wait to get started!"

Taylor has more than 20 years of experience on both the customer and operations side of the utility business, most recently as an executive vice president with Utilligent. In this role, he managed sales, operations, and resources for the customer engagement practice. From 2007 to 2020, he was a senior leader at Deloitte in the power, utilities, and renewables division. During his almost 14 years at Deloitte, he was a senior manager and managing director. He owned executive relationships with key portfolio accounts and served as the lead consulting partner for many strategic customers. Additionally, he helped grow the company's smart grid, work management, and advisory practices. Prior to Deloitte, he held sales and account management positions with SAP, Indus, and Datastream Systems.

About E Source

E Source is the data authority for the utility industry. From primary research, consulting, and operational data systems selection and implementation expertise to breakthrough predictive data science services and AI applications, E Source enables energy and water utilities to collect, enhance, and use data to transform their operations and solve their environmental, safety, reliability, equity, and cost challenges. With hundreds of clients, an exclusive focus on utilities spanning 35 years, and a growing arsenal of data-driven solutions, E Source brings to each engagement an unrivaled understanding of what works and how to implement it, increasing speed to value. Owned by Align Capital Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm managing $775 million in committed capital, E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US.

