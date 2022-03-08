CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER PIONEERS ROBOTIC GUIDANCE SYSTEM IN SPINE SURGERY

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is pioneering the use of the Mazor X Stealth™ robotic guidance system, as the first hospital in the region and one of only about 200 hospitals in the country to acquire this advanced technology for use in spine surgery. The robotic guidance system was installed in Crystal Clinic's new state-of-the-art surgical hospital in February, with the first case using the new system expected to occur in March.

The Mazor X Stealth™ robotic guidance system combines pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance for greater predictability and precision in spinal surgery. An automated robotic arm holds specialized instrumentation in place to aid spine surgeons in executing the surgical plan, accounting for the unique nuances of each patients' anatomy.

"This surgical robotic guidance technology for spine procedures is helping to transform spine care," said Douglas Ehrler, M.D., a Crystal Clinic spine surgeon. "One of the areas where it can provide the greatest technological benefit is in minimally invasive procedures because the small incisions used in these procedures typically limit the view of the patient's anatomy."

This advanced technology may be used in all types of spinal surgeries and has the capability to convert multiple 2D radiologic images into 2D or 3D simulations of the patient's spine to aid with surgical planning and developing a customized approach to each patient. During procedures, the system guides the spine surgeon by providing intra-operative navigation that tracks the position of surgical instrumentation and implants to ensure extreme precision and accuracy in implant placement.

Crystal Clinic is a leader in spine care and one of only four hospitals in the country to receive certification from The Joint Commission in spinal fusion procedures, as well as total knee, hip and shoulder replacement. The team of board-certified spine surgeons at Crystal Clinic have all received specialized fellowship training in spine surgery and spine care. Along with Dr. Ehrler, Crystal Clinic spine surgeons include Richard Brower, M.D.; Carrie Diulus, M.D.; Scot Miller, D.O.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D.

"At Crystal Clinic we are committed to investing in advanced technologies that allow us to continually elevate our nationally-renowned care and deliver outstanding surgical outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Ehrler. "This robotic guidance system, combined with the expertise and skill of our highly experienced spine surgeons, reflects our leadership position and commitment to excellence in spine care."

To schedule an appointment with a Crystal Clinic spine surgeon, call 330-668-4040 or visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform on average more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With 13 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including five Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by results-based CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

