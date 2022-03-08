CRNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cerence Inc. Shareholders

CRNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cerence Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK,, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 8, 2021 to February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CRNC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24367&from=4

Cerence Inc. NEWS - CRNC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Cerence Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Cerence Inc. you have untilApril 26, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Cerence Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CRNC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24367&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm