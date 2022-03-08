Clouse Brown Welcomes Experienced Employment Lawyer Robert "Bobby" Lee

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment attorney Robert "Bobby" Lee has joined Dallas employment boutique Clouse Brown as Senior Counsel. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Lee represents employers, executives, and other employees in all facets of the employment relationship.

"Bobby and I have known and worked with one another for years, and when the opportunity presented itself for Bobby to join to firm, we were both excited and jumped at the chance to make it happen," said Clouse Brown partner Keith Clouse. "Bobby's experience and personality align closely with the firm, and I believe he will be a great asset to our clients."

A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Law, Mr. Lee has a diversity of prior experience: as a business owner, running the law firm of Lee & Braziel, P.C.; as a BigLaw attorney with Littler Mendelson; and as a public servant as counsel in the City of Houston Legal Department.

"I've worked in a variety of legal settings, so joining Clouse Brown was a logical fit," said Mr. Lee. "A smaller firm provides tailored, personalized service, which truly benefits executives as they evaluate their personal and business goals."

Mr. Lee's legal practice also includes work as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association, where he has made determinations regarding matters involving the employer-employee relationship and other legal matters involving tort or contract law. He is licensed to practice in Texas and has been admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern Districts of Texas; the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals; and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mr. Lee is a past chair of the Dallas Bar Association's labor and employment law section, and past chair of the Tarrant County Bar Association's labor and employment law section. His recognitions include accolades in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, as well as selection to the Texas Super Lawyers list for employment and labor law every year since 2012.

About Clouse Brown PLLC

Clouse Brown is a Dallas-based employment law boutique. The firm represents senior executives, business owners, physicians, corporations, and others in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration, and negotiation matters. For more information, visit ClouseBrown.com.

