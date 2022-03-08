Clip Automation joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab Clip Automation chosen as 1 of 11 companies to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab's Spring 2022 program

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip Automation, the industrial data infrastructure platform, announced today that it has been chosen from among dozens of startups to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab's select development program. Clip joins 11 other multistage startups participating in the fifth batch of the 12-week program, getting underway this week.

Clip Automation chosen as 1 of 11 companies to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab's Spring 2022 program.



The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

"Connectivity is at the core of Clip's platform. We believe that 5G will be a critical part of the industrial data infrastructure: accelerating deployment and information-sharing while prioritizing security," said Rajeev Bhalla, CEO of Clip.

"Moving away from LAN to 5G private networks for machine and process tools in factories and warehouses is a game-changer for productivity. We are excited to work with the partner ecosystem to bring Clip's manufacturing technology to create new market opportunities," said Sriny Sundararajan, CTO of Clip.

"We are thrilled to have Clip Automation join the 5G OI Lab. Their innovative platform is changing the way manufacturers automate and digitize factory and warehouse operations. Working with our enterprise and industry partners, we look forward to seeing where the Clip team can go from here," said Jim Brisimitzis, Founder/Managing Principal of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

About Clip Automation

Clip is a modern industrial data infrastructure platform; designed to connect people, processes and machine data. Clip extracts industrial equipment and process data and shares with MES and IT systems using edge and cloud solutions. Clip enables real-time access to industrial business intelligence.

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

The Lab is actively supported by founding, corporate and industry partners Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks. The partners work directly with participating startups to provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Clip Automation