CipherHealth Executives Mandana Varahrami and Jeff Fuller to Present on Transformative Trends in Patient Engagement at HIMSS 2022 Insightful sessions will provide commentary on the latest innovations and tactics revolutionizing patient engagement

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient engagement technology and communications solutions, today announced that its Chief Product Officer, Mandana Varahrami , and Vice President of Analytics Solutions, Jeff Fuller , will lead presentations focused on the future of patient engagement at the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management System Society (HIMSS) conference in Orlando, FL from March 14-18th. Attendees will explore:

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

Innovations Driving Patient Engagement . During this panel, Mandana Varahrami , the head of CipherHealth's product development and execution with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, will speak alongside industry experts on innovations driving patient engagement. The panel,part of HIMSS' Patient Experience Forum , will cover emerging technologies, as well as those that fell short of their promise. Mandana will also explore how technology, as the window for patient care, changed the dynamic of the provider-patient relationship. Her session takes place Monday, March 14 , from 12:25pm to 1:15pm ET at Rosen Centre, Grand Ballroom D.

Embracing Patient Engagement with Hospital at Home . During this session, Jeff Fuller , MS, FACHE, will dive into the patient experience as it relates to the growing "hospital at home" movement, as the health industry embraces the home as an extension of care delivery. With over 24 years of experience in health system operations and analytics, Jeff will shed light on the opportunities and challenges that face the design and deployment of "hospital at home" and key engagement points. Jeff's session takes place Wednesday, March 16 , from 1:15pm to 2:00pm ET at Orange County Convention Center, Hall C-Booth 5076-Consumerism/Patient Engmt-Thtr.

"We are honored to have our product executives join other industry thought leaders at HIMSS to take part in impactful conversations surrounding patient engagement," said CipherHealth CEO Jake Pyles . "As the healthcare industry rapidly transforms to address evolving patient expectations for seamless and digital experiences, CipherHealth is partnering with leading healthcare systems across the US to deliver personalized experiences for patients across all points of care while relieving staff burden. We're looking forward to bringing the importance of successful patient engagement tactics to the forefront of discussion."

Media Briefings at HIMSS 2022

Members of the media are invited to schedule a private briefing with the CipherHealth executive team on-site or via a virtual presentation by contacting Caroline Statile (contact info below).

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

