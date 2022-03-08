CarDr.com announces Repair Cost Estimation capability to its Vehicle Diagnostics & Appraisal - Smartphone App

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarDr.com, the world's most comprehensive mobile OEM Level vehicle diagnostics & valuation systems company, announces a new addition to its Diagnostic and Appraisal System. With the recent updates, the App provides a detailed description of the error codes - potentially failed components & labor costs to repair the diagnostic error.

CarDr.com's Vehicle Diagnostic & Appraisal System is the ultimate tool for car dealers to buy right and sell better

The systems accuracy is equal to any in the professional automotive repair market. CarDr.com continues to make substantial strides in helping Automotive Dealers - protect profits and eliminate loss.

Customer Feedback: "CarDr.com's Vehicle Diagnostic & Appraisal System is the ultimate tool for car dealers to buy right, so we can "sell better" – eliminating costly mistakes of hidden OBD codes"

Smart Diagnostics lead to better Appraisal: This additional service – Patterned Component Failure will be included in the dealer's current diagnostics and appraisal subscription package. The repair cost estimation will help dealers identify lower-risk vehicles and improve their gross profit.

90%+ diagnostics efficiency: CarDr.com provides generic & proprietary codes with a detailed description across all brands. Combined with CarDr.com's existing technology, this addition will make diagnosing and estimating the repairs more effortless than ever before.

ABOUT CARDR.COM, INC.

CarDr.com, an automotive technology company, provides industry-leading software, hardware, and services for vehicle valuation and inspection. The company's Vehicle Diagnostic & Appraisal Application delivers original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accuracy appraisal data via a smartphone and pocket-sized Bluetooth onboard diagnostic (OBD) scanner. The App generates vehicle diagnostics, inspection reports, reliability ratings and fair market valuations within minutes. Launched in 2020, Chicago-based CarDr.com is backed by Red Fort Capital, a $1.2 billion private equity firm Parry Singh founded in 2003. To learn more, visit CarDr.com or call 1-800-932-1120.

