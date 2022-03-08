Aprecia Selects Garry Hedgepeth to Lead Quality Team

CINCINNATI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals announced today that it has hired Garry Hedgepeth as Vice President of Quality. Mr. Hedgepeth's primary responsibility will be to ensure that Quality leads product development and manufacturing at Aprecia's 3DP Center of Excellence in Blue Ash, Ohio.

"We are building a world-class team to support our global mission of meeting unmet healthcare needs," stated Kyle Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. "Garry offers a proven track record of managing quality issues at all levels and adding him to our senior leadership will be especially important as we build quality systems to support product platforms currently under development."

"Aprecia's 3D-Printing technology platforms create an unparalleled ability to design and develop novel pharmaceutical dosage forms that focus on the patient and the caregiver experience," Hedgepeth stated. "I am honored to join the industry leaders at Aprecia, and I look forward to building strategic relationships with global partners to strengthen our unique capabilities."

Hedgepeth brings more than 20 years of solid oral dose and sterile injectable experience in Quality and Operations, having held roles of increasing responsibility at leading pharmaceutical companies. In addition to his Quality and Operations experience, Hedgepeth's extensive background includes hosting regulatory (FDA and RoW) inspections and CMO partner audits.

About Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Founded in 2004, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) prescription pharmaceutical product approval. This breakthrough achievement opened the door to the FDA for the entire industry. Aprecia's ZipDose® Technology creates rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer including engineered and coated particles for low or high dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP equipment and pharmaceutical 3DP applications. It licenses its exclusive technology platform as a specialty CDMO to pharmaceutical partners to extend product lines, to improve patient reach and experience, and to help address FDA requirements for pediatric delivery forms. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Aprecia Pharmaceuticals