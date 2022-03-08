5WPR Launches Specialty Fragrance and Nail Public Relations Division

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty fragrance and nails PR division as an extension of their beauty public relations practice.

In 2021, 5WPR's Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle division was named fourth-largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication. Additionally, the 5W Beauty team closed out 2021 celebrating historic wins across a vast range of beauty clients – from indie and sustainable beauty leaders to mass haircare giants.

"5WPR has a long history of working with fragrance and nail care clients," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch . "The creation of a dedicated practice for each will allows clients in the space the opportunity to work more closely with professionals whose experience is tailored to the unique asks of these niche beauty practices."

PR services offered to beauty clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.

