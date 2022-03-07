YOUR NEW K-POP DESTINATION ENHYPEN ANNOUNCE 2ND JAPANESE SINGLE "DIMENSION : SENKOU"

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving No.11 on the Billboard 200 within a year of their official debut, your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN will release "DIMENSION : SENKOU," their second single in Japanese, on Friday, May 27th, via UMe. The physical U.S. pre-order is now available, HERE.

The three-track single "DIMENSION : SENKOU" features Japanese versions of lead singles "Tamed-Dashed" and "Drunk-Dazed"— original Korean versions are featured on their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA and 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL respectively — plus a brand new Japanese song entitled "Always," which has been digitally released and available now.

"DIMENSION : SENKOU" will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A, CD+DVD containing "Tamed-Dashed [Japanese Ver.]" music video and making of the video; Limited Edition B, CD+32-page photo booklet; and Standard Edition, CD only with the first pressing to include 1 trading card (1 of 14 types / randomly enclosed).

ENHYPEN continue to make major waves worldwide. The multinational group came to life on the South Korean television phenomenon I-LAND. Following three months on the show, these seven individual talents—JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—emerged as the finalists and joined forces to form ENHYPEN. They introduced a boundary-breaking K-pop sound of their own with their 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE, which reached No. 2 on the Korean Gaon Album Chart and eventually went platinum in Korea. On its heels, 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL not only debuted at No. 1 on the Korean Gaon Album Chart, but also hit the Billboard 200 at No. 18. Their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA achieved No. 11 on Billboard 200, while their latest release, 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER debuted at No. 14 on the chart.

To this day, ENHYPEN have amassed tens of millions of streams and attracted an audience of 35 million-plus across social media (as of Feb. 21, 2022) and they are notably signed to BELIFT LAB—a joint venture between HYBE and CJ ENM.

Stay tuned for more from ENHYPEN as they continue to connect to listeners worldwide.

Limited Edition A (CD + DVD)

l DVD contains "Tamed-Dashed[Japanese Ver.]" Music Video, making of the video, and making of the cover photo.

l 8-page Booklet

l 1 photo card (1 of 7 types, randomly enclosed)

Limited Edition B (CD + Booklet)

l 32-page Booklet

l 1 photo card (1 of 7 types, randomly enclosed)

Standard Edition (CD)

l The first pressing to include 1 trading card (1 of 14 types / randomly enclosed)

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Smashing from day one with their debut album BORDER : DAY ONE released on November 30, 2020, the septet took the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut, proving their reputation as the breakout boyband to watch out for. With the release of their sophomore album BORDER : CARNIVAL in April 2021, the record-breaking K-pop prodigies not only topped Japan's Oricon Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Album Charts, but also debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. They truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release, the biggest first week album sales among K-pop's 4th generation boybands. As of November 2021, the album sold over 1.1M copies, allowing them to earn the "Million-Seller'' title within a year of their debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

