Tegel Airport (TXL) Repurposed - "Berlin's Future Site" Urban Tech Republic (UTR) Signs on Anchor Tenants

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Berlin's new innovation site, "UTR", Berlin will gain space for industrial, commercial, and research activities, situated 15 minutes away from the seat of the government of Europe's most important industrial nation. The innovation park will focus on those aspects needed to sustain the growing cities of the 21st century, such as efficient net-zero energy systems, environmental-friendly transportation, clean water, recycling and use of sustainable materials in construction. Members of academia and researchers will meet here and startups will be able to connect with investors.

Now, the first technology-oriented companies have signed their leases at the former German airport. Around 17,222sqft in offices and workshops as well as around 64,583sqft of experimental space are already today in use.

Berlin-based Vay Technology GmbH has already been using workshops and garages as well as experimental areas on the former taxiway for their remote-controlled cars. Thomas von der Ohe, Co-founder and CEO of Vay: "Vay is developing tele-driving technology that allows customers to order an electric vehicle via app, which pulls up within a few minutes - driverless and remotely controlled. Since September, we have been testing our system in Berlin TXL. We were pleased to be the first tenants of the popular former Berlin airport, as we find ideal conditions at this test site. The size of the space and the associated facilities put no limits on our mobility company with global ambitions."

BIT GmbH, a young technology company that carries out research and development projects on behalf of Berlin institutions in areas such as battery development and 3D printing, has also moved in. Team manager Benjamin Wette explains: "We were looking for larger experimental space for prototyping; we were very cramped at our old location. Here we have a better environment, and the research and industrial park under construction with its many new cooperation opportunities is just the right ambience for us."

According to Gudrun Sack, Managing Director of Tegel Projekt GmbH, the main constructer of UTR, these first companies show the importance of such a location. The Tegel airport will become a crucial hub for R&D in Berlin and will strengthen Berlin's business and scientific community.

