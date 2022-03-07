SleepFoundation.org Announces The "Gift of Sleep Campaign" and Give-Away Contest in Support of The Wellbeing of Nurses

SleepFoundation.org Announces The "Gift of Sleep Campaign" and Give-Away Contest in Support of The Wellbeing of Nurses Recipients receive a sleep transformation gift, a value of $4000 in sleep coaching and supporting products.

SEATTLE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media brand and website, today announced the opening of the nomination window for the "Gift of Sleep, Sleep Transformation Campaign," in support of the wellbeing of nurses. The nomination-driven campaign encourages video nominations for nurses in need of a better night's sleep. From the video submission pool, five recipients will be selected at random and awarded a $4,000 sleep transformation gift, including sleep coaching and supporting products.

"The pandemic has placed great strain on the wellbeing of front-line workers, perhaps none more so than nurses," said Bill Fish, President of OneCare Media. "Recent studies show increasingly high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression in the nursing community compounded by the effects of heightened sleep deprivation. It is our mission through SleepFoundation.org to create a healthier, more well-rested world, and I can think of no better way to support that mission than providing care to the nurses who have cared for so many of us."

The nomination window opens today, March 7, 2022, and concludes April 5, 2022. To enter the sweepstakes and nominate a nurse, a video submission is required giving thanks to the service of nurses and explaining how improved sleep would benefit them. Video submission details and full eligibility requirements can be found in the Official Rules available here. To be eligible, nominations must comply with the requirements in the Official Rules.

Fish added, "Sleep is the foundation on which mental and physical wellness is built on. It's our goal, through education, insights, and empowerment, to help an increasingly sleep-deprived population prioritize and optimize sleep to promote improved quality of life. Nurses have been critical in navigating the pandemic and we feel compelled to support them and hope others will join us in the effort."

To nominate a nurse and learn more about the Gift of Sleep, visit, www.SleepFoundation.org/giftofsleep.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 3/7/22 at 12:00:00 am ET; ends 4/5/22 at 11:59 pm ET. must be 18+, a resident of US/DC (excluding FL and NY), & a nurse. Subject to Official Rules at www.SleepFoundation.org/giftofsleep/officialrules. Void in FL, NY and where prohibited. See rules for nomination requirements & prize details. ARV: $4,000. Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries recv'd. Sponsor: OneCare Media.

About Sleep Foundation

Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org), a OneCare Media company, has a mission to improve health and wellbeing through sleep health and information. A premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public.

About OneCare Media

OneCare Media (OneCare.com) is a digital media company committed to bettering health & wellness. Through expert-driven resources and curated recommendations, OneCare Media helps consumers make better informed, more personalized decisions in their healthcare journeys. Founded with the belief sleep is one of the three pillars of good health — OneCare Media has extended to the broader healthcare space.

CONTACT:

Keith Cushner

18776003767

press@OneCare.com

Related Links

View original content:

SOURCE OneCare Media