Peterman Brothers set to begin annual Charity Showdown competition

INDIANAPOLIS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, is showcasing its commitment to the Indianapolis community through its annual Charity Showdown. Voting for the competition begins Monday, March 7.

The winners will earn $5 from every service call made. Last year, Peterman Brothers donated over $70,000 to the winners.

"Our community is like family to us, and we want to do our part in assisting the non-profits in our area through this competition," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "With so many worthy non-profits in the area, we want to let our customers decide who will receive the donations."

In January, Peterman Brothers asked its customers to nominate non-profit organizations for the chance to receive the Peterman Protection Club quarterly donations. The list has been narrowed down to 64 nonprofits divided into four divisions.

Each week, Peterman will open up bracket-style voting so customers can help narrow the field from 64 to four. Voting opens each Monday and closes each Sunday.

"This competition is a fun way for us to give back to a community that has always supported us," Peterman said. "We are looking forward to meeting our new charity partners and building a strong relationship with them."

In 2021, the four partners that walked away with the donations included Officer David Moore Food Pantry, Indiana Canine Assistance Network, Canine Castaways Rescue, and the Indiana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

For more information on the Charity Showdown or to vote, please visit https://charity.petermanhvac.com/.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

