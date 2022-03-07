Passport Welcomes Brian Pagels as SVP Sales and Bengt Horsma as SVP Payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Brian Pagels has been appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Bengt Horsma as Senior Vice President Payments. As SVP Sales, Pagels will play a key role in expanding Passport's client base with the sales team, as well as working cross-functionally with product and market leaders to ensure continued growth. As SVP Payments, Horsma will be responsible for leading the payments business line including strategy development, product innovation and identifying growth opportunities within the market.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Brian to our organization as a leader in our revenue organization team. He will be instrumental in the development of strategic and tactical plans to drive rapid growth and expand our client base," said Doug Rogers, Passport CRO.

Pagels was most recently with CentralSquare Technologies as Vice President of Sales. Previously, he was with Superion as Vice President of Sales, public safety, and was also with SunGard Public Sector as the Director of Sales.

"I'm excited to join the Passport team to help drive success, not only from a strategic perspective, but also by leading our sales team to achieve higher client satisfaction and help provide the solutions that municipalities and cities need," said Brian Pagels, Passport's new senior vice president of sales.

"I'm excited to announce the addition of Bengt to our organization as he leads our payments business line. He will be instrumental in the development of our corporate position and strategic development within our payments business as we continue to advance our mission of livable and equitable cities through these capabilities," said Jim Parks, Passport COO.

Horsma was most recently with Synchrony Financial as vice president digital payments and innovation leader. He serves as an advisor with Creating Revolutions LLC and Jib Technologies. Previously he was with Visa, First Data Corp, and MasterCard Worldwide.

"This is a compelling time to join the Passport team where communities and clients are seeking new and better solutions, and I'm looking forward to being a part of- helping clients and communities achieve goals," said Bengt Horsma, Passport's new senior vice president of payments.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and mobility services.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport