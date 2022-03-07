The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities Grants Accreditation to Ameritech College of Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech College of Healthcare, one of Utah's largest nursing institutions, received accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities . Now recognized among a number of distinguished institutions who have achieved NWCCU accreditation, Ameritech College continues to elevate the quality of nursing and health science education for Utah and contributes to the region's ability to provide exceptional training for future nurses.

"This marks one of the most significant achievements in Ameritech's 43-year history. We are truly honored to receive NWCCU accreditation, which is a credit to the excellence of our students, alumni, faculty and staff," said Sherry Jones, President and CEO Ameritech. "There is a tremendous need for nurses and healthcare professionals. We remain focused on improving and ensuring that our students are given every opportunity to gain expertise and experience relevant to the current state and future of medicine, and this new accreditation reinforces our commitment to prepare competent professionals, to advance careers, and to nurture lifelong learners."

Following a multi-year review process that included several site visits and an analysis of the Ameritech faculty, curriculum, facility, and programs, the NWCCU granted Ameritech accreditation. The college is recognized among a number of prestigious nursing schools in Utah to receive this accreditation.

The NWCCU is a private 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to accredit postsecondary institutions. The Commission recognizes higher education institutions for performance, integrity, and quality to merit the confidence of the educational community and the public.

ABOUT AMERITECH COLLEGE OF HEALTHCARE

Ameritech College of Healthcare has one of the largest nursing programs in Utah. Founded in 1979, Ameritech's mission is to prepare people to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Ameritech is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

