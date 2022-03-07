MonoCoque Diversified Interests LLC and Aquila Air Capital (Ireland) DAC Add One Airbus A330-200 to their Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Mauritius has sold one A330-200 widebody aircraft to MonoCoque Diversified Interests LLC ("MDI"), which has assigned the title and interest of the aircraft to Aquila Air Capital (Ireland) DAC ("Aquila Air Capital"). The Airbus A330-200 was delivered in Marana, Arizona in November 2021.

"The sale of the A330-200 aircraft is part of the Air Mauritius' restructuring plan," stated Indradev Buton, Officer in Charge, Air Mauritius.

"MDI will manage the aircraft for Aquila Air Capital and is excited to add the A330-200 to our managed passenger portfolio. We look forward to seeing the twelve-year-old aircraft back in the sky soon," adds MDI's Manager Mary Alice Keyes.

"We are pleased to work with MDI to take over the title of this aircraft and add it to our growing aircraft and engine lease portfolio," said Al Wood, Aquila Air Capital CEO.

The General Electric powered aircraft, formerly registered 3B-NBL, will begin maintenance and preparations for its return to the skies in early 2022.

MonoCoque Diversified Interests, LLC.

MonoCoque Diversified Interests, LLC was founded in 2006. An aviation consulting and asset management company based out of Austin, Texas. MDIs' technical team brings 50+ years of cumulative experience in aircraft and engine maintenance to the company, as well as 22 years of experience in aviation asset management, and parlayed that data into a segmented approach. Alternatively, MDI conducts market research quarterly to determine which aviation assets will be in demand. MDI develops acquisition strategies, utilizing our proprietary data, to procure, recondition, lease, and sell aviation assets to a worldwide customer base. For more information, please go to www.mdi.aero

Aquila Air Capital

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines, and other aviation equipment. Led by a management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in the aerospace industry, Aquila Air Capital is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. Aquila Air Capital is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing and Kepler Hill Capital, a private equity firm focused on special situations. For more information, please visit www.aquilaaircapital.com

Contact

MDI

assetmanagement@mdi.aero

Aquila Air Capital

https://aquilaaircapital.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Aquila Air Capital