InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Tighten Vehicle Tire Chains (OSK-123)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool that would immediately apply the required tension when tightening tire snow chains," said an inventor, from Bend, Ore., "so I invented the CAM TIGHT. My design could reduce wear on chains by offering a tighter fit."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to tighten vehicle tire chains. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional chain tools. As a result, it increases leverage and efficiency and it provides added safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and drivers of trucks, tractors and other heavy equipment. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Oregon sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp