InventHelp Inventor Develops New Medicine Container to Reduce Plastic Waste (ORD-2864)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pharmacist and I wanted to create a better bottle to replace plastic containers commonly used to package medicine/pharmaceuticals," said an inventor, from Clermont, Fla., "so I invented the PAPER BOTTLE. My design could help to reduce the accumulation of plastic waste in landfills."

The invention provides a new container for medicine/prescriptions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using plastic bottles and containers. As a result, it could help to reduce plastic waste. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is safe to use so it is ideal for the manufacturers of pharmaceutical preparations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

